Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.59

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 185330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $887.33 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.