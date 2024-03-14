Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.13

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 871547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $67,462,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $57,218,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

