Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.84

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 795131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Vista Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Vista Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 975,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

