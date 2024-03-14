Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.84

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 795131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.
Vista Energy Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.