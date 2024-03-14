Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.04

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $289.04 and last traded at $287.03, with a volume of 675315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $526.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.