Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.75. 1,430,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,511. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $526.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.