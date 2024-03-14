Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of V traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.75. 747,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,793. The company has a market cap of $526.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average is $255.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

