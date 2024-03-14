Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Down to $247.30

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $247.30, but opened at $241.73. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $241.73, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average is $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

