Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 485,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,123,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $748,647 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.