Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.58

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 116249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.
Vinci Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Vinci
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.