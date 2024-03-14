Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $132,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

