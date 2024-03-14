Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 6.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.65. 5,604,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,633,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

