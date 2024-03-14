VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 170,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 60,662 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.66.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,659,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.