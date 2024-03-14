VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 170,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 60,662 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.66.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
