VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCRD stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.