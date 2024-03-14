VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 682.0% from the February 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB opened at $46.21 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.