Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.