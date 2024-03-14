Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 7.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 80,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 538,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

