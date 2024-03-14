Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys C$149,400.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.21.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.