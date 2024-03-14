Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys C$149,400.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
TSE:VET opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.21.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
See Also
