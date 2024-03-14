Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,057,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 47,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 8,074,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,970,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

