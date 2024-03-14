Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Sells $352,046.54 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.50 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

