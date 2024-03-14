Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares in the last quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

