Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

