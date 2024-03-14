Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $498.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

