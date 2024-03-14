Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the February 14th total of 941,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,844,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

