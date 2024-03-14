Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the February 14th total of 941,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,844,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
