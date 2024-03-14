Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. 1,258,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

