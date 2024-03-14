Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.