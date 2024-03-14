Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

