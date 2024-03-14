Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

