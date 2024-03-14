Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 6,635,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925,217. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

