Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,236,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $6,654,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.97. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

