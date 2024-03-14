Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 62,998 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,118,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,651,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.21 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $320.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

