Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,220,899 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,128,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,220,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.12% of Phillips 66 worth $4,821,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.