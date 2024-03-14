Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,055,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.57% of Chubb worth $8,130,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB stock opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

