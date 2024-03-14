Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 789,232 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.04% of Fiserv worth $5,705,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 1,255,975 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $151.05 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

