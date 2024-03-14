Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 176,900 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $7,749,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

ETN stock opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.79. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

