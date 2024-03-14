Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,862,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 560,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.43% of American Express worth $6,991,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $222.90 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.