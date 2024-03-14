Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $7,240,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $965.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $949.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.