Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.04 Billion Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $6,035,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

ITW stock opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

