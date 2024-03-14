Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.74 Billion Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.65% of Digital Realty Trust worth $5,735,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

