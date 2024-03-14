Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,382,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PACCAR worth $5,303,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.96.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.0 %

PACCAR stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

