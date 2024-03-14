Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,909,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.89% of CoStar Group worth $4,990,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.