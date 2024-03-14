Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 23,251 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.78% of Public Storage worth $5,457,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $288.77 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

