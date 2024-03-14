Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.39% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $5,162,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

