Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 352,023 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Southern worth $6,444,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $108,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Southern by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 112,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

