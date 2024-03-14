Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

