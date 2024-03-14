Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.