Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $233.73 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

