Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 434.0% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Valneva Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Valneva has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

