Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.63. Valneva shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market cap of $529.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

