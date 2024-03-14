Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.63. Valneva shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,580 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Valneva Trading Up 2.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
