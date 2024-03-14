Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

VAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Valaris

NYSE:VAL opened at $70.48 on Thursday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.