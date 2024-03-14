Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vaccinex Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

